Stocks in play: Lithium Americas Corp.
Received a favorable ruling from the U.S. District Court, District of Nevada on February 6, for the appeal filed against the Bureau of Land Management for the issuance of the Record of Decision relating to the Company’s 100%-owned Thacker Pass project located in Humboldt Country, Nevada. The Federal Court has declined to vacate the ROD for the mining Plan of Operations. Lithium Americas Corp. shares T.LAC are trading up $2.95 at $34.51.
