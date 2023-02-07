Stocks in play: Lithium Americas Corp.

Reuters

China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes. The Bank of Canada last month hiked its key interest rate to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years, and said the economy will stall in the first half of the year and could tip into recession. But analysts say a rebounding Chinese economy will likely fuel demand for Canada's major exports, including oil, natural gas, grain, cereals and other goods, making a much-desired soft landing for the economy more likely than previously thought.