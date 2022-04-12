Stocks in play: Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc
Announces the Grand Opening of one of the first, if not the first, 3D virtual art galleries in the Metaverse - Oasis Digital Gallery, an extended reality, immersive web experience where users can walk through and experience the look and feel of a "real" art gallery and where they can view and purchase NFT artwork directly from the gallery hangings. A total of 255 pieces will be available for purchase in a virtual 3D experience. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc shares C.LQID are trading unchanged at $0.12.
