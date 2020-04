Confirms the Record Date of April 29, for the upcoming two-for-one (2:1) stock split of the Company's common shares. Shareholders as of the Record Date will receive two new common shares for every one common share held. Lions Bay Mining Corp shares CNX:LBM are trading down $0.05 at $0.33.



