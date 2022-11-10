Stocks in play: The Lion Electric Company
Announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Revenue of $41.0 million, up $29.1 million, as compared to $11.9 million in Q3 2021. Net loss of $17.2 million, as compared to net earnings of $123.0 million in Q3 2021. The Lion Electric Company shares T.LEV are trading up $0.24 at $4.34.
