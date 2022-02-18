Stocks in play: The Lion Electric Company
Announced the launch of LionCapital Solutions, a new division dedicated to providing customers with flexible financing solutions specifically tailored to the medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle market. The Lion Electric Company shares T.LEV are trading unchanged at $10.61.
