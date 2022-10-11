Stocks in play: The Lion Electric Company
Will release its 2022 third-quarter results on November 10, before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. The Lion Electric Company shares T.LEV are trading down $0.25 at $3.42.
