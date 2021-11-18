Stocks in play: LifeWorks Inc.

Announced today a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of November, to be paid on December 15, to holders of record of shares of LWRK on November 30. LifeWorks Inc. shares T.LWRK are trading unchanged at $26.73.

