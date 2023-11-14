Advertisement

Stocks in play: LifeSpeak Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced today that senior management will present at the TD Securities Technology Conference in Toronto. The presentation will take place at 2:20 pm ET on Tuesday, November 21. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings with prospective investors on November 21. LifeSpeak Inc. shares T.LSPK are trading unchanged at $0.37.

Read: