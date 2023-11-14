Stocks in play: LifeSpeak Inc.

Reuters

Asian markets should get the week off to a blistering start on Monday, propelled higher by Wall Street's powerful rally on Friday that saw the Nasdaq rise more than 2% for its best day since May. It is a big week for China watchers with a U.S.-Sino Presidential meeting, a raft of top-tier economic data and several blue chip corporate earnings releases all on the docket over the next five days. There is certainly room for upside potential for Asian markets after the MSCI Asia & Pacific equity index ex-Japan fell 0.5% last week, underperforming the broader MSCI Emerging Market index, which ended the week flat.