Stocks in play: Lexston Life Sciences
Announces that, on April 4, 2022, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Egret Bioscience Ltd., sponsored the whole genome sequencing, open access archiving and biobanking of the Pacific Northwest wood-rotting psychedelic mushroom, Psilocybe allenii. The “Allenii project” is a joint effort with the Entheome Foundation to sequence this species of psychedelic mushroom which was identified by modern science less than a decade ago in the Pacific Northwest. Lexston Life Sciences shares C.LEXT are trading unchanged at $0.03.
