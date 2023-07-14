Stocks in play: LevelJump Healthcare Corp
Is amending the terms of its current preferred share offering. The Company plans to sell a total of 5,000,000 of units at $1 per unit which consist of: one common share of LevelJump, at an issue price of $0.10 per Common Share; and one 12% cumulative redeemable convertible Class A Series 1 preferred share at an issue price of $0.90 per Preferred Share. LevelJump Healthcare Corp shares V.JUMP are trading unchanged at $0.07.
