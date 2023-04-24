Stocks in play: Leonovus Inc.
Has changed its auditor from MNP LLP to Kenway Mack Slusarchuck Stewart LLP effective April 5. Leonovus Inc. shares V.LTV are trading unchanged at $0.04.
