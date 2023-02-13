Stocks in play: Laurentian Bank of Canada

Announces the launch of a new line of credit cards. Starting today, retail customers can apply for a Laurentian Bank credit card online and, upon approval, have access to a virtual card within seconds. This means that they can start using their new card right away, without having to wait for the physical card to arrive in the mail. The new credit cards also offer one of the most flexible rewards programs on the market allowing customers to redeem their way as well as access payment options at a reduced interest rate through instalments. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares T.LB are trading -$0.27 at $35.08.



