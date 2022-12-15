Stocks in play: Laurentian Bank of Canada
Announces increasing its USD base rate in Canada by 50 basis points from 7.50% to 8.00%, effective December 15, 2022. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares T.LB are trading -$0.37 at $33.25.
