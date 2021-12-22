Stocks in play: Laurentian Bank of Canada
Announced today a strategic partnership with Brim Financial, one of the fastest growing fintech companies in Canada and a licensed credit card issuer, to fuel its digital transformation and enhance its end-to-end customer journey for its suite of VISA products. Through this partnership, Laurentian Bank will integrate Brim's unique Platform as a Service (PaaS) to accelerate the Bank's digital capabilities, simplify its VISA ecosystem, close foundational gaps in its offering, and differentiate its products in the market. Laurentian Bank and Brim plan to bring the new experience to the market in 2022. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares T.LB are trading down $0.08 at $39.87.
