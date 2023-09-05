Stocks in play: Laurentian Bank
Has successfully wrapped up its third annual "Laurentian Bank in the Community" corporate giving campaign. This grassroots donations program engages and empowers the Bank's customer-facing employees working in its retail branches, Laurentian Bank Securities (LBS) branches, and Commercial Banking business centres to give back to its communities by identifying small, local charities and non-profit organizations to be recipients of corporate donations. Laurentian Bank shares T.LB are trading up $0.22 at $36.51.
