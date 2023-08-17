Stocks in play: Lancaster Resources Inc.
Announced the filing of annual renewals of BLM claims as part of the Alkali Flats option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. The annual filing with the BLM includes the original 67 claims for the Project along with a significant addition of 193 claims under the Area of Interest provisions under the option agreement. These 260 claims build out a contiguous mineral placer claim asset base over the heart of the Alkali Flats playa near Lordsburg, New Mexico. Lancaster Resources Inc. shares C.LCR are trading up 1 cent at $0.13.
