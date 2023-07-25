Stocks in play: Lancaster Resources Inc.

Announced entry into a binding Letter of Intent on July 23, 2023 to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies 120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, 74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project. Lancaster Resources Inc. shares C.LCR are trading off 2 cents at $0.15.



