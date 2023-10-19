Stocks in play: La Rosa Holdings Corp.

Reuters

In remarks scheduled for 12 p.m. (1600 GMT) at the Economic Club of New York, Powell will all but close out a frenetic month following U.S. monetary policymakers' last meeting in mid-September, when they opted to leave their benchmark lending rate unchanged in a range of 5.25% to 5.50% to assess how the economy was evolving. Since then, data has shown U.S. job growth reaccelerating unexpectedly, retail sales defying predictions of a slowdown and varying measures of prices offering up inconsistent signals as to whether inflation is on track to return to the Fed's 2% target in a timely manner. If that were not enough, the bond market is reeling and tightening financial conditions at a rapid clip.