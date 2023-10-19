Stocks in play: La Rosa Holdings Corp.
Announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in the Company’s franchisee - Horeb Kissimmee Realty, LLC located in Kissimmee, Florida. Kissimmee generated revenue of $10.8 million and had positive net income in 2022. The franchisee provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. It also provides coaching and support services to agents on a fee basis. La Rosa Holdings Corp. shares N.LRHC are trading up 7 cents at $2.60.
