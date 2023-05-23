Stocks in play: Kraken Energy Corp

Announces the execution of a definitive option agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Harts Point Uranium Property in San Juan County, southeast Utah. This news follows the previously announced binding letter of agreement (May 2nd, 2023 press release). Harts Point is located in the center of the Colorado Plateau, referred to by some as "the Athabasca Basin of the US" and is 64 kilometers ("km") (40 miles) north of the White Mesa Uranium Mill, the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium mill in the United States. Kraken Energy Corp shares C.UUSA are trading unchanged at $0.30.



