Stocks in play: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

Announced record plant-based food sales in October 2021 of more than $45,000, a 67 percent increase over the previous month. "We were able to achieve significant revenue in October, within 7 months of launch as a new brand and with only 30 distribution points. We have already grown this month to 50 retail locations with the addition of the Nesters Market chain," says Komo CEO Wiliam White. "We have proven that we are able to achieve rapid growth locally and we look forward to continuing this trend now that we have production and distribution in place to expand across Canada and into the United States." Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. shares C.YUM are trading down 2.22 percent at $0.22.



