Stocks in play: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

Announced it has now completed its move to a larger commercial kitchen in Vancouver, British Columbia, increasing production capacity to 2,500 units per week. Earlier this week Komo successfully completed its first production run in the new facility. The new location is a shared commissary kitchen that serves as Komo's R&D and production kitchen for the creation and test launch of new products. "We recently moved into our new dedicated R&D and production kitchen space which will enable us to continue innovating with new plant-based products and scale up our production capacity," says Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. "We're humbled by the customer feedback that our products have received over the past four months since launch and we will continue to bring easy, wholesome, hearty favourites to our customers' dinner tables. With our local research and development kitchen and direct-to-consumer channel, we have the opportunity to bring concepts quickly to market for validation and feedback before scaling them nationwide. At Komo, we believe our innovation is a key component of our future growth and this new space will allow us to move faster and more efficiently." Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. shares C.YUM are trading unchanged at $0.10.



