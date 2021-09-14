Stocks in play: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

Announced that on September 7, 2021 it received a Safe Food for Canadians License from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency ("CFIA") to export Komo Foods to other countries, including the United States. The license, granted under The Safe Food for Canadians Regulations ("SFCR"), also authorizes Komo to ship food it makes in its commercial kitchen to all provinces and territories in Canada, making it possible for Komo to now enter into agreements with national grocery retailers. Having this license supports Komo's aggressive growth plan to expand sales across Canada and into the U.S. Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. shares C.YUM are trading unchanged at $0.12.



