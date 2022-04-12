Stocks in play: Kings Entertainment Group Inc
Share highlights from its operations in March 2022, including new registrations, growth in depositing customers and continued casino growth. Kings Entertainment Group Inc shares C.JKPT are trading unchanged at $0.27.
