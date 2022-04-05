Stocks in play: Kings Entertainment Group Inc
Comments on the launch of Ontario's new regulatory framework for iGaming, paving the way for private-sector operators of online sportsbooks and casinos to legally take bets within Ontario. Previously the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. held a monopoly on these operations within Ontario. Kings Entertainment Group Inc shares C.JKPT are trading unchanged at $0.30.
