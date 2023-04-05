Stocks in play: Kinaxis Inc.
Announces that Alstom, the global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has confirmed the choice of Kinaxis’ solution to support the management of its industrial planning. Kinaxis Inc. shares T.KXS are trading down $0.54 at $185.03.
Read:
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway
Help is on the Way as Rising Alzheimer’s Cases Highlight Urgency for New Treatments
FDA’s Wave of Fast Track Designations Pushing Momentum in Healthcare Sector in 2023