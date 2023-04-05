Stocks in play: Kinaxis Inc.

Reuters

The Canadian dollar is set to rally over the coming year, after a period in which it consolidates its recent gains, as an expected slowdown in economic activity stops short of a hard landing for the economy, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Since early March the Canadian currency has rallied about 3% against its U.S. counterpart as worries the global banking crisis would lead to a credit crunch eased and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies. It touched on Tuesday its strongest intraday level in almost seven weeks, near 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 74.63 U.S. cents.