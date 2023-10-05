Stocks in play: Kinaxis

Reuters

Analysts are sticking to their bullish forecasts on the Canadian dollar for the coming year, maintaining that the currency is undervalued and could benefit from Canada's close economic ties with the United States, a Reuters poll found. The Canadian currency has tumbled in recent days against its safe-haven U.S. counterpart as a global spike in long-term borrowing costs spooked investors. On Wednesday, the loonie touched its weakest intraday level in six months at 1.3779 per U.S. dollar, or 72.57 U.S. cents, before clawing back some losses.