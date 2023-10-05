Stocks in play: Kinaxis
Is bringing its patented technique of concurrency to Volvo Cars, leading the Swedish-manufacturer's supply chain operations into a new era of safety, innovation, and electrification. The Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform will empower Volvo Cars’ supply chain professionals to make faster and more accurate decisions – even as the automotive industry continues to face uncertainty. Kinaxis shares T.KXS are trading up $0.13 at $149.97.
