Stocks in play: Karora Resources Inc.
Announced continued exploration drilling success in targeting new gold mineralized shear zones in support of its growth plan strategy to deliver increased gold production in the targeted range of 185,000-205,000 ounces by 2024. Interpreted parallel shear zones to the Larkin Zone Mineral Resource, referred to as Mason and Cowcill, returned significant gold assays in the first two drill holes of a twenty-four-hole program as highlighted below. Mason: 6.0 g/t Au over 13.0 metres (BM1890-25AE); Cowcill: 2.4 g/t Au over 5.0 metres (BC1704-009AE). Karora Resources Inc. shares T.KRR are trading up $0.02 at $3.13.
Read:
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges