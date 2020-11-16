Stocks in play: K2 Gold Corporation

Provided an exploration update for its Mojave project located in Inyo County, Southern California. The Company has completed its Phase 1 drilling program, which consisted of 17 RC drill holes for a total of 2,540m. The RC drilling program consisting of 2,540m in 17 holes is focused on the Dragonfly and Newmont target areas. 422 rock samples were collected on the recently identified Upland Valley target area. Large zones of alteration, quartz-carbonate veining, and strong iron-oxide development associated with regional scale structures identified in the area. K2 Gold Corporation shares V.KTO are trading up $0.02 at $0.59.



