Stocks in play: Jaguar Mining Inc.
Has the following comments about recent allegations concerning the Company's Chairman. On November 9, 2022, the Ontario Securities Commission issued a Statement of Allegations involving William Jeffrey Kennedy, along with other market participants, regarding a capital markets transaction that occurred in March 2017, approximately 2.5 years prior to Mr. Kennedy joining Jaguar Mining Inc.'s board of directors in September 2019. None of the OSC's allegations involve any business or capital markets activities of Jaguar. Jaguar is not a respondent, and the Company does not expect to be participating in the proceeding. Jaguar will be paying close attention to the proceeding. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T.JAG are trading unchanged at $2.72.
