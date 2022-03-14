Stocks in play: International Battery
Announces the successful assembly of the first commercial-scale, Mobile Lithium Extraction Plant. The plant is currently undergoing factory acceptance testing and once completed it will begin brine acceptance testing and producing lithium-chloride. The unique modular design of the Company's lithium extraction plant allows for rapid plant deployment and onsite assembly. International Battery shares C.IBAT are trading up $0.09 at $4.77.
