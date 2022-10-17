Stocks in play: Intermap Technologies Corp
Today announced multiple members of the Czech Association of Insurers have agreed to sign multiyear, multi-license contracts, with a total value of USD $3.1 million, for Intermap's flood risk software, Aquarius RMA, and a new generation of precision flood hazard maps. This multi-license contract with the major insurers in the market will provide critical access to flood hazard maps, high-resolution 3D data, and analytics across the industry. Intermap Technologies Corp shares T.IMP are trading up $0.04 at $0.44.
Read:
Highly Sought After Natural Ingredients Appearing in More Plant-Based Products Across North America
Fresher, Healthier Food Options Coming Soon to an Airplane Tray Near You
Airline Industry Wooing Back Customers with Enhanced, Healthier Menu Options
Vegetarian and Vegan Fliers Winning Important Battle Over In-Flight Menu Options
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods