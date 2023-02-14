Stocks in play: InterCure Ltd.
Has filed a lawsuit against Cann Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a company with which it had previously sought to merge, to recover funds loaned and invested in the course of their dealings in connection with the merger agreement. InterCure Ltd. shares T.INCR.U are trading unchanged at $3.48.
Read:
The Future of Lithium in Nevada: Companies Pour in Money, with Expansions Underway
Addressing the USA’s 200 to 1 Security Protection Gap is a Serious Concern for Tech Companies
Latest Set of FDA Fast Track Designations Causing Optimism in Biotech Sector
Biotech Sector to Unveil New Data and Developments at 2022 SABCS in San Antonio
Biotech Sector Witnessing Growing Revenue Potential in Ongoing Battle Against Pancreatic Cancer