Stocks in play: InterCure Ltd.
Announced record preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Record revenue estimated to be $36 million (95 million New Israeli Shekels), more than double the revenues of the second quarter of 2021 and representing sequential growth of over 9%.InterCure Ltd. shares T.INCR.U are trading unchanged at $6.05.
