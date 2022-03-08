Stocks in play: Intact Financial Corporation
Announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Louis Marcotte will participate in a virtual fireside chat as a part of the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET. Intact Financial Corporation shares T.IFC are trading down $1.69 at $186.12.
