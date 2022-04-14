Stocks in play: Intact Financial Corporation

Today released its five-part climate transition plan. The plan sets targets for its Canadian, U.S. and European businesses, including RSA Group, which it acquired in 2021.Globally, the five-part transition plan includes: a commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement and an interim goal to halve emissions from its operations by 2030 using 2019 data as a baseline; doubling down on helping people adapt to the extreme weather impacts of climate change in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.;shaping climate-friendly behaviour among customers by incentivizing green behaviour, creating and scaling green products, and providing information and education; enabling the transformation of businesses and industries key to the transition and supporting new industries that will be created to build a sustainable future; and collaborating with governments and industry to accelerate climate action. Intact Financial Corporation shares T.IFC are trading up $0.044 at $183.34.



