Stocks in play: Intact Financial Corporation
Announced today that, together with Tryg A/S, it has completed the sale of Codan Forsikring A/S's Danish business to Alm. Brand A/S Group, having received all required approvals. Intact Financial Corporation shares T.IFC are trading down $0.48 at $179.24.
