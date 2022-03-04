Stocks in play: Inflection Resources Ltd
Announced the Company has been awarded two drilling grants under the New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling program from the Government of New South Wales, Australia. The Company’s Australian subsidiary has been awarded two drilling grants, which total up to AUD 141,120 for the Meringo copper-gold target (AUD 98,000), and the Marra Zirconium–REE target (AUD 43,120). Inflection Resources Ltd shares C.AUCU are trading down 0.01 cent at $0.08.
