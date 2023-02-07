Stocks in play: Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Baystreet.ca
Announced that it has optioned the 38,441-hectare Sugar Loaf and Little Dipper Lithium Projects. The Sugar Loaf Project is located 15 kilometres from both Sigma Lithium Resources' Grota do Cirilo Project and Lithium Ionic Inc's Itinga Project in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil . The Little Dipper Project is located in the state of Ceará, approximately 10 kilometres from Oceana Lithium Ltd.'s Solonopole Lithium Project. The Sugar Loaf Project comprises 13 exploration permits, while the Little Dipper Project comprises 9 exploration permits. Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. shares C.GEMS are trading up 1 cent at $0.24.

