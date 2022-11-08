Stocks in play: Indigo Books & Music Inc
Announces that starting today, signature and exclusive adidas apparel are available at both Indigo.ca and select Indigo stores, including Toronto Eaton Centre (ON), Sherway Gardens (ON), Bay & Bloor (ON), Yorkdale (ON), Robson (BC) and Place Montreal Trust (QC). Indigo Books & Music Inc shares T.IDG are trading up $0.02 at $2.11.
