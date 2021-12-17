Stocks in play: Imperial Oil Limited
Provided an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2022. The company’s corporate strategy remains focused on maximizing performance of existing assets, prioritizing shareholder returns and progressing key sustainability initiatives. Capital spending is forecast at $1.4 billion, reflecting continued capital discipline and efficient project execution. Spending for 2022 includes the ramp-up of the in-pit tailings project at the Kearl oil sands facility, completion and commissioning of the Sarnia products pipeline in southern Ontario as well as on-going investment in Kearl’s autonomous fleet and the application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake. Imperial Oil Limited shares T.IMO are trading up $0.06 at $42.98.
