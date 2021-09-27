Stocks in play: IGM Financial Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Will announce its third-quarter 2021 results after markets close on Thursday, November 4. IGM Financial Inc. shares T.IGM are trading down $0.05 at $46.42.

Read:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories