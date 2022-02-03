Stocks in play: iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
Announced the closing of its acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of MPX New Jersey, LLC, a medical cannabis permit holder in New Jersey. On January 7, 2022, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved iAnthus NJ's acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of MPX NJ pursuant to the Loan Agreement and Option Agreement and on February 1, 2022, iAnthus NJ closed the acquisition. iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc shares C.IAN are trading unchanged at $0.02.
