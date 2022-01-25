Stocks in play: IAMGOLD Corporation
Is closely monitoring and assessing the evolving political situation in Burkina Faso. The Essakane mine, which is located approximately 330 kilometres northeast of the country's capital, Ouagadougou, continues to operate unaffected. IAMGOLD Corporation shares T.IMG are trading down $0.04 at $3.15.
