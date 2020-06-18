Stocks in play: Iamgold Corporation
Announced initial assay results from its 2020 exploration diamond drilling program completed at its Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD Corporation: 75%, Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. 25%), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada. The Company is reporting assay results from six diamond drill holes totaling 3,717 metres completed as part of the 2020 drilling program. Assays are pending from a further three completed drill holes totaling 1,278 metres. Iamgold Corporation shares T.IMG are trading down $0.03 at $4.49.
