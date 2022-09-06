Stocks in play: Hut 8 Mining Corp.
Increased its Bitcoin holdings by 375 in the period ending August 31, bringing its total self-mined holdings to 8,111 Bitcoin. Production highlights for August 2022: 375 Bitcoin were generated, resulting in an average production rate of approximately 12.1 Bitcoin per day; Keeping with its longstanding HODL strategy, 100% of the self-mined Bitcoin in August were deposited into custody. Total Bitcoin balance held in reserve is 8,111 as of August 31. Installed ASIC hash rate capacity was 2.98 EH/s at the end of the month, which excludes certain legacy miners that the Company anticipates will be fully replaced by the end of the year. Hut 8 produced 125.8 BTC/EH in August. Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares T.HUT are trading down $0.11 at $2.42.
