Stocks in play: Horizonte Minerals Plc
Announced that its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project, currently in development, has been approved as a Strategic Minerals Project by the Brazilian Federal Government. This approval will ensure that the Araguaia Nickel Project is treated on a priority basis by the various Government agencies engaged in the construction and operation of the mine, through the support of an Inter-ministerial committee. Horizonte Minerals Plc shares T.HZM are trading unchanged at $1.55.
