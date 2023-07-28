Stocks in play: High Tide Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 1010 Talbot Street, St. Thomas, Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Sunday, July 30. This opening marks High Tide's 154th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada and its 50th in the province of Ontario. High Tide Inc. shares V.HITI are trading up $0.08 at $1.61.

