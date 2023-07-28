Stocks in play: High Tide Inc.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. says it found $48 million in cost savings in its most recent quarter after closing its deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc., representing nearly 25 per cent of the $200 million in costs it plans to cut this year as it works to eliminate duplication. To further its savings, the Toronto-based telecommunications company plans to sell up to $1 billion of non-core assets over the next six to 12 months, primarily consisting of surplus real estate, it said Wednesday