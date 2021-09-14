Stocks in play: High Tide Inc.

Announced today that it recently finalized and subsequently revealed the store design for its new cannabis retail value outlets, “Cannabis Chop Club”. The interior aesthetic is both simple and approachable for the value customer and showcases a discount warehouse vibe along with a club membership feel. Cannabis Chop Club stores will also feature exclusive deals and wholesale prices for “Chop Club” members. The concept design was created in collaboration with Holland Design, an award-winning, Calgary-based interior design firm. High Tide Inc. shares V.HITI are trading unchanged at $9.75.



Read: