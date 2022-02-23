Stocks in play: High Liner Foods
Today reported improved financial results for the 52 weeks ended January 1, 2022. Sales increased by $47.9 million, or 5.8%, to $875.4 million compared to $827.5 million and sales volume decreased by 7.2 million pounds, or 3.0%, to 233.7 million pounds compared to 240.9 million pounds; Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.4 million, or 2.7%, to $90.4 million compared to $88.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Sales decreased to 10.3% compared to 10.6%. shares T.HLF are trading down $0.71 at $12.97.
