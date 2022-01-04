Stocks in play: High Fusion Inc
Announced the filing of a business acquisition report including financial results for the California business acquired from OutCo Labs Inc. in August 2021. "We are pleased to report that our California business acquired in August 2021 performed well during the past 2 years with revenues in excess of $10MM and breakeven EBITDA," stated John Durfy, High Fusion CEO. High Fusion Inc shares C.FUZN are trading up $0.04 at $0.09.
Read:
As Crypto Mining Undergoes a Sustainable Renaissance, Newer, Greener Operations Arise
Oncology Drug Developers Looking at Significant Projected Growth Through 2030
Plant-Based Meats Continue to Sprout Growing Revenues on Year-Over-Year Basis
No Apparent Need to Panic Over Omicron as Vaccine Developers Are on the Case
Plant-Based Meats Market Projected to Hit $162 Billion by 2030, as New Products Launch