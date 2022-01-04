Stocks in play: High Fusion Inc

Announced the filing of a business acquisition report including financial results for the California business acquired from OutCo Labs Inc. in August 2021. "We are pleased to report that our California business acquired in August 2021 performed well during the past 2 years with revenues in excess of $10MM and breakeven EBITDA," stated John Durfy, High Fusion CEO. High Fusion Inc shares C.FUZN are trading up $0.04 at $0.09.

